Abandoned Power House in Amsterdam New York is Off Limits! Want to See Inside?

For many years the city of Amsterdam, New York had been trying to complete a 4-mile walking loop along the Chuctanunda Creek Trail. Only one thing stood in their way, the abandoned Mohasco Power House.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Decay, rot and possible toxins have made the old Mohasco Power House dangerous to anyone that enters. Just over one year ago, the city of Amsterdam secured the structure so that they could complete the 4-mile loop. Today no one is allowed inside the Power House anymore.

Scroll through the pictures below to see what the Mohasco Power House looked like shortly before becoming off limits and you will see what made it so dangerous. Massive pieces of machinery, iron spiral staircases and pipes that lead to nowhere.

Abandoned Power House, Amsterdam New York In 2017, the old Mohasco Power House in Amsterdam, NY was supposed to become an historical stop along the North Chuctanunda walking trail.

According to the Mohawk Valley Compass , the City of Amsterdam was awarded nearly $9,000 in grant money from the Preservation League of New York State. The hope was to determine whether the structure can be made safe for visitors. 5 years later, this is what it looks like.

