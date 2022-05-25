Accord, NY Man Accepts Boilermaker Wheelchair Challenge

The Boilermaker Road Race returns to its traditional July date this year after being held last year in October.

Also back this year is the Boilermaker Wheelchair Challenge.

The challenge provides a racing wheelchair to the program participant that can complete the Boilermaker 15K in 2 hours and 15 minutes or less using a traditional chair.

This year's Wheelchair Challenge participant is William Brosnahan of Accord, NY.

Brosnahan was injured in snowboarding accident in 2011.

He suffered fractures in his back, leg, ribs and a collapsed lung. and is paralyzed from the chest down.

Brosnahan began wheelchair racing about 8-years after his accident.

He's improved his pace from 12 to 13 minutes per mile at the beginning to below eight minutes per mile today.

Brosnahan recently competed in the Helderberg to Hudson Half Marathon in April in a standard wheelchair.

“I have fallen out of my chair so many times due to my feet getting caught behind the footplate on a bumpy road, or my front caster getting caught in a pothole,” Brosnahan said. “If I am able to meet the time challenge and receive a racing chair, it would make running more secure and allow me to push my times.”

The specially made chairs typically cost upwards of $3,000 according to Marc DePerno, STARS adaptive sports program director for Sitrin.

DePerno says says the chairs are designed for speed and stability.

“We are proud to be in a position to sponsor the challenge and truly make a difference in the lives of these athletes.” said DePerno

Since 1997, 30 racing wheelchairs have been awarded to challengers.

The 2022 Boilermaker takes place on Sunday, July 10.

