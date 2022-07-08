It's 2022 Boilermaker Weekend!

After being held in October last year due to the COVID pandemic and virtually in 2020,, the Utica Boilermaker Road Race returns to its traditional second Sunday in July date of July 10.

The 15K race gets underway at 8:00AM.

The 5K race will begin at 7:15AM, with the wheelchair racers off at 7:45AM.

The Boilermaker Walk and the Utica National Kids Run are also back this year.

The run will take place on Saturday, July 9 at 8:00AM at the Mohawk Valley Community College Utica campus and the walk will be held at Noon at MVCC.

The Saranac Post Race Party will be held in the back parking lot of the FX Matt Brewery from 8:00AM until Noon.

EXPECT DELAYS

You can expect traffic delays. If you can avoid traveling by car during peak race hours please do so. If possible, carpool to both reduce road traffic and the number of vehicles near the start line and post-race party area. Remember there is no designated parking near the finish line and post-race party.

ROAD CLOSURES

Law enforcement will close the entire course at 5:30 AM. Only official vehicles will be permitted along the course at that time. Some intersections will remain open and law enforcement will assist with the crossing of intersections but vehicles will not be able to drive on the course. Additionally, some portions of the course will close at earlier times due to logistics and security concerns.

15K Start Area Road Closures 5:30 AM on the morning of Sunday, July 10:

Route 5S westbound at Culver ramp • Dwyer Ave. (entire road)

Beechgrove Place from Gilbert Street to Florence Street

Culver Ave from Bleecker Street north 5K Start Area Road Closures 5:30 AM on the morning of Sunday, July 10:

Routes 12/8/5 at Burrstone Road all entrances and exits

Burrstone Road from Sunset Ave to Old Burrstone Road Finish Area Road Closures 2:00 AM on the morning of Sunday, July 10:

Court Street from Schuyler Street to Fay Street

Varick Street (entire road)

Columbia Street from Varick Street to Schuyler Street

Whitesboro Street from Lafayette Street to Schuyler Street

Lafayette Street west of Varick Street

The following are intersections that will remain open for cross traffic until 6:30 AM:

Welshbush Road

Albany Street

Sherman Drive

Oneida Street

Genesee Street

Road closures will also effect St. Luke's and Faxton Hospitals:

The St. Luke’s Campus will only be accessible via the Burrstone Road – Eastbound entrance. There will be no access through Champlin Avenue.

For the Faxton Campus, Burrstone Road at the Sunset Avenue intersection and Burrstone Road at the Bennett Street intersection will be closed. Employees and Medical Staff can enter and exit using the Sunset Avenue or Lincoln Avenue entrances but will be unable to cross Burrstone Road or turn left onto Bennett Street from Burrstone Road.

The Mohawk Valley Health System Health and Wellness Expo will be held on Friday, July 8 from 12PM to 7PM and Saturday, July 9 from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at the Mohawk Valley Community College Utica campus.

The Mohawk Valley Health System Expo is where all the runners pick up their race numbers and information for the 15K Race and 5K races.

Runners and spectators are welcome to attend the expo.

Boilermaker fans and runners can also purchase official Boilermaker Merchandise in the Boilermaker Store, shop for running equipment from a number of vendors or sample food items from sponsors and food vendors.

WIBX will provide coverage of the 2022 Boilermaker beginning at 7:30AM on Sunday.

Townsquare Media will be providing music along the 9.3 mile course

WLZW (Lite 98.7) will be at the start line.

WFRG (Big Frog 104) will be on the Memorial Parkway near the Utica Zoo

WOUR will be located the Utica Fire Station on Shepherd Place, near Murnane Field

