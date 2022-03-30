CNY Photographer Takes Famous Will Smith Oscar Slap to A-Corny Level

There have been a million memes and gifs since the famous Oscar slap seen around the world. But a Central New York photographer takes the Will Smith attack to a-corny level that you have to see.

The Academy Awards attack stemmed from a joke made about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. At the Acorn Awards, it was over nuts and Waterville amateur photographer Jody Hildreth captured the hilarious moment.

"Don't say my wife looks nuts!"

Credit - Jody Hildreth

Acron Whimsy

Hildreth is actually a librarian at Sauquoit Valley Elementary School, but his true passion is taking photos. "My acorn figures are frequently seen reading books in many different situations."

When COVID shut down the world, Hildreth started to go a little stir crazy. So, he came up with Acorn Whimsy, a series of photos using acorns in nature. "My first Acorn Whimsy scenes were simple," said Hildreth. "Just a single figure posed in a natural setting. As time went on, they became more complex."

Hildreth creates different moods and special effects in his photos using smoke machines, fire, and tiny led lights. "I now try to use all of my skills as a photographer to make these little figures look as though they have come to life".

Credit - Jody Hildreth

The life-like acorns held their own summer Olympics, competing in many different sports. They even traveled on a road trip to several National Parks with Hildreth and his wife Kelly.

Hildreth posts a new photo every day on Facebook. It has become so popular he even put the photos in a coffee table book and made a calendar. "My work can also be purchased at Artisan's Corner in Clinton, New York, or by visiting my Photoperch.com.

