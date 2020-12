It was another big weekend for the number of COVID-19 cases in Oneida County.

The county reported 230 new positive cases on Saturday and 218 new cases on Sunday.

There were 11 COVID-related deaths over the weekend to bring the total to 194.

120 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County – 103 at MVHS and 17 at Rome Memorial Hospital.

13 residents are hospitalized outside the county.

There are now 5.043 active positive cases in the county.

