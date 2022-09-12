Adam Sandler Makes Good On Turning Stone COVID Cancellation, 2 Years Later

Good news for Adam Sandler fans who've been wondering if he'd ever make good on his COVID-cancelled show at Turning Stone-- the funnyman has finally pinned down a makeup date for Tuesday, October 25th.

Sandler was originally scheduled to play the Verona, New York venue back in March of 2020 as part of his "100% Fresher" tour, before the pandemic forced its cancellation. His new October 25th date will be the actor's first appearance at Turning Stone Casino, and his only scheduled appearance in Upstate New York.

Before being cancelled, Sandler's 2020 show sold out, and it's reasonable to expect his October show to sell out as well.

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Sandler first became a household name on Saturday Night Live, part of a strong early '90s cast that included David Spade, Mike Meyers and the late Chris Farley. He also starred in a string of popular comedy films throughout the '90s, like Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore, and he's maintained a fairly steady output of comedy movies ever since.

Sandler also has five albums to his credit, containing a mix of musical and sketch comedy. Notable Sandler comedy songs include "The Chaunukah Song," "Lunchlady Land," and "Ode to My Car."

Presale tickets for Turning Stone Rewards Members go on sale Thursday, September 15th, with tickets to the general public going on sale Friday, September 16th. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster, in-person at the Turning Stone Box Office, or by calling 877-833-SHOW.

