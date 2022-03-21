Ilion New York Native One Of First Winners In World Series of Poker At Turning Stone

One Ilion New York man just won big at Turning Stones' World Series Of Poker event.

According to WKTV, the first three winners of the event have been crowned and one of them is a local man from Ilion. A big congratulations to Tom Frank who had all the right cards to win big.

Tom Frank won a gold ring and a seat at the Las Vegas tournament of champions after winning $31,629 in the third event."

A total of 88 events are scheduled for the World Series of Poker from May 31st to July 20th at Bally's (soon to be Horseshoe Las Vegas) and Paris Las Vegas. Poker News reports that award-winning Hollywood actor and star of 'Wedding Crashers' & 'Old School' Vince Vaughn will be the 2022 WSOP Master of Ceremonies. The 2022 World Series of Poker Main Event runs from July 3-16, 2022.

There will be four starting flights in this year's Main Event, with five 90-minute levels played on Day 1 with cards in the air from 11 a.m. Late registration closes two levels into Day 2 (approx. 2p.m.)"

Other local winners at Turning Stone were the following:

Event 1- Joe Rice of Saratoga County, won $27,372 along with a ring and ticket to the tournament.

Event 2- Chad Roederscheimer of Cincinnati, Ohio, won $100,145 as well as a ring and the chance to compete in Vegas.

This was the first time that the World Series of Poker came to New York. The next main tournament is set to happen on May 1st at Turning Stone. If you make it through, you're off to Vegas with a $10,000 seat in the big game.

March 2022- Get Lucky When You Win Millions From These New York Scratch Off Tickets

11 Delicious New York State Pizza Challenges You Need To Try If you love eating pizza, and you have a pretty big stomach, have you ever considered taking part in a pizza eating competition? You should check out some of these pizza eating challenges scattered all over New York State.

23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges.