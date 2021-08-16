Turning Stone Casino In Verona To Reopen Exit 33 Nightclubs

The Oneida Indian Nation and the Turning Stone have announced they will reopen its Exit 33 nightclubs. This includes the Tin Rooster, The Gig, Turquoise Tiger and the Atrium Bar this fall.

With reopening, a number of jobs are available for the four venues. Turning Stone will be holding an “open auditions” hiring event scheduled for Tuesday, August 24th from 5PM -9PM. If you're interested, thats the day to bring your resume and energy down to the casino.

The casino says they’re looking for “energetic people with outgoing personalities” to work as bartenders, hostesses, cashiers, servers, barbacks and beverage porters. Prior experience is not required; on-the-job training will be provided.

New employees hired by September 20th will be eligible for an opportunity to win a trip for two to Caesars Palace Las Vegas, a partner of the Turning Stone Resort Casino.

Opening in 2013, Exit 33 is a $25 million, first-of-its-kind entertainment destination in Upstate New York. Designed to bring multiple venues under one roof, Exit 33 offers nightlife and dining choices with distinctly different themes. Exit 33 features Tin Rooster, a BBQ restaurant and bar offering an authentic country atmosphere with live bands and DJ’s playing all the country favorites; The Gig, a rock and roll dance club, featuring local and regional rock bands and a menu of NY-Style pizza and a full selection of drinks; Turquoise Tiger, a sophisticated 1940s Film Noir-style lounge and cocktail bar; and Atrium Bar (A Bar), a sleek lounge, featuring a vibrant crowd and full bar.

Additional details about the venues’ reopening dates will be announced at a later date.

