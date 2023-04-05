Turning Stone Announces Iconic Boxing for Hall of Fame Weekend

The Turning Stone Resort and Casino has announced a blockbuster weekend to celebrate the Boxing Hall of Fame's Induction week, and the 30th anniversary of the resort.

The Turning Stone and the International Boxing Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday the return of Induction Weekend, June 8 - 11. The festivities will include boxing, Hall of Famers, and the return of the acclaimed Showtime prospect series SHOBOX: The New Generation.

The headlining battle features a must-see main event battle between two undefeated contenders, Ali Izmailov and Charles Foster, as they compete for the USBA Light Heavyweight Title. Tickets go on sale this week: Thursday, April 6 for TS Rewards Members and general on-sale is Friday, April 7.

Induction Weekend in Central New York represents a collaboration between the International Boxing Hall of Fame, the Oneida Indian Nation and Oneida and Madison Counties, giving boxing fans from around the country an opportunity to meet and mingle with the biggest names in boxing. The 2023 Hall of Fame inductees include boxing legends such as:

● Timothy Bradley Jr.

● Carl Froch

● Rafael Marquez

● Alicia Ashley

● Laura Serrano

● Trainer Joe Goossen

Hall of Fame week is part of the Turning Stone's "The Next 30: Turning Stones 30th Anniversary Celebration, going on this year.

Coupling a tentpole event like Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend with our 30th anniversary celebration, we guarantee this will be an historic event that guests will not want to miss,” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter. “With an incredible induction class, a weekend of exciting events spanning two counties and a title fight that will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME, this event shows off the very best of our region.”

Here's the schedule for the June Hill of Fame events:

•Thursday, June 8: Kickoff Event: Celebratory event to kick off Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in Central New York, boxing’s biggest weekend of the year.

• Friday, June 9: SHOBOX: The New Generation: Presented in partnership with Salita Promotions and broadcast live on SHOWTIME, SHOBOX returns to Turning Stone with a card featuring two undefeated contenders, Ali Izmailov and Charles Foster, as they battle for the USBA Light Heavyweight title.

o Boxing Hall of Fame Inductees will be honored during Friday night’s fight. Tickets for the June 9 fight at Turning Stone go on sale Thursday, April 6 for TS Rewards Members and general on-sale is Friday, April 7, both at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Turning Stone Box Office or online at Ticketmaster. Additional details about the June 9th SHOBOX card will be released soon.

o To request media credentials for the June 9 fight at Turning Stone, please fill out the Turning Stone credential form online at TurningStone.com/media-credentials.

o Media credential requests for all other events throughout Induction Weekend can be requested through the Boxing Hall of Fame by calling 315.697.7095.

Get our free mobile app

•Saturday, June 10: The Banquet of Champions: Boxing Hall of Fame’s annual Banquet of Champions will be held in the Turning Stone Event Center, honoring some of the most notable boxing legends and the most memorable moments in the history of the sport.

•Sunday, June 11: Annual Parade & Induction Ceremony: Boxing’s biggest weekend concludes with the Boxing Hall of Fame’s annual parade in Canastota and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Turning Stone will host this year’s Induction Ceremony.

“Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend is always an incredibly exciting time as we celebrate the sports’ all-time greats and showcase today’s top fighters,” said Edward Brophy, Boxing Hall of Fame Executive Director.

Showtime's SHOBOX boxing event broadcast over Showtime from the Turning Stone will happen from the EVENT CENTER ON FRIDAY, JUNE 9TH.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate.

The Many Intense Faces and Expressions of FDU (Iona) Head Coach Tobin Anderson Anderson who was an assistant coach at Le Moyne, and head coach at Hamilton College in Clinton, NY shocked the basketball world with 2 wins in this year's NCAA Tournament as the FDU head coach. Anderson is emotional and a man of many expressions while barking out inspiration and instructions to his FDU Knights. Anderson accepted the head coaching job at Iona on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

World's Largest Dish of Pasta, and a Wedding - Utica, NY, Feb 14, 2004 The Guinness Book of World Records affirmed in 2004, that the World's Largest Dish of Pasta was made in Utica, NY with the Keeler Show. Now with WIBX, Keeler worked with Tony's Pizzeria and other to create a dish of pasta weighing over 7,000 lbs. and the event included an actual wedding. The dish of pasta weighed 7,355 lbs. (3,336 kg) and lasted in the Guinness Book for several years. The dish was assembled and the wedding was held at Sangertown Square in New Hartford, when Keeler was hosting a 6 night a week television show, The Keeler Show, on FOX 33 TV in Utica and FOX 68 in Syracuse.

Utica's NEXUS Center Preparing for Grand Opening With hockey tournaments on the schedule in just a matter of hours, workers scramble to prep Utica's new NEXUS Center for its opening on November 9th.

Amazing Photos from the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductions in Cooperstown, NY Don Laible takes his camera around Cooperstown, NY during the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction weekend on July 24, 2022.