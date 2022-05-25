New App Out To Avoid Getting Lost Canoeing In The Adirondacks

If you've ever worried about getting lost when canoeing in the Adirondacks, you now have a solution just in time for summer.

The Northern Forest Canoe Trail and Far Out Guides have teamed up to create a new app to keep you safe in the great outdoors this year. Paddlers and hikers can now easily stay on their designated Adirondack trail by following the navigations on the app.

The Northern Forest Canoe Trail is 700 miles and runs all the way from Maine to the southern Adirondacks in Old Forge. With that much ground and water to cover, someone could easily get lost along the way. This inspired the trail directors to come up with a way for people to stay on course without needing a long map.

The app will give you access to a variety of maps all at the palm of your hand. The best part is the app is GPS enabled, so you'll be able to easily follow along the trail and not have to guess where you are.

Not only can you see all the maps, but you can also submit your own photos on the trail as well. This allows you to share comments on the trail or give updates on the water conditions.

The app costs around $30 per user and is currently available on the app store. You can also get the app by visiting their website.

The overall goal is to not only add a level of comfort and safety when out on the trails, but also make hikers feel connected to one another. It all adds to making your experience in the Adirondacks more memorable and erase the feeling of uncertainty when exploring the beauty of the great outdoors.

