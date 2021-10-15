Everything You Need To Know About This Adirondacks Winery For Sale In New York

Are you looking to live and work in the Adirondacks? The Ledge Rock Hill Winery is for sale, and it could make your dream become a reality.

Here's everything you need to know about this amazing purchase:

The winery is situated on 30 acres in the Adirondack Park, close to Saratoga Springs and Lake George.

1040 SF winery building is immaculate & spacious with open air tasting areas. Business includes equipment, non-wine inventory, online revenue stream, wine club & small vineyard producing award winning wine"

Along with the winery, you'd receive a log cabin home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and amazing mountain and water views included. An additional 11 acres adjacent to the property is also available .

Ledge Rock Hill Winery was established officially as a winery in 2010. They specialize in limited vintage productions of hand-crafted wines made from premium grapes. They use all natural ingredients and limit the use of sulfates as much as possible in order to insure release the freshness and impart aging ability to their wines.

We take great pride in producing wines that are custom crafted from the highest quality fruit available. The fruit is harvested from our own vineyard as well as a select few partner vineyards that have been able to consistently meet our high quality standards."

The winery is located at 41 Stewart Dam Road in Corinth New York. The business offers a one-of-a-kind wine tasting in the woods. The current asking price for the business is $759,000.

Small on-site vineyard produced the first gold medal award winning wine made from grapes grown in the Adirondacks"

If you'd like to learn more, you can get more information from Roohan Realty - Saratoga Springs.