Find the Wine Inside 2 A-Maze-Ing NY Corn Maze Adventures

Two New York farms are taking their corn mazes to a whole new level. They've included wine! Who's in?

Find the wine at not one, but two a-MAZE-ing corn maze events in New York this fall.

Long Acre Farms Wine Walk

Move over kids. This corn maze is just for adults. The Wine Walk adventure on Long Acre Farms takes you through a 5-acre maze with a number of hidden wine tasting stations. Don't worry, you'll get a map to help you along the way. And there's music and wood-fired pizza if you're hungry after you're done.

Discover our JD Wine Cellars wine stations and a special Black Button stop hidden amongst the corn.

Tickets for the Wine Walk on August 25 and 26 are $40 in advance and $45pp at the farm. You can pre-purchase at LongAcreFarms.com.

The Fall Festival kicks off at the farm on September 17 with wagon rides, an obstacle courses, games, rides, gem stone mining and a winery.

Long Acre Farms is located at 1342 Eddy Road in Macedon New York.

Schuyler Farms Find the Wine

Schuyler Farm is pairing corn and wine for Find the Wine. You'll make your way through the maze, stopping at each wine tasting station in this adult-only event.

We are pleased to announce that The Basin Grill will have food and wine for sale at the farm, during the event. We will also have our cider donuts and flavored popcorn available for purchase.

A limited number of tickets are available for $25, which includes a tasting and a souvenir wine glass. It's only $10 if you just want to enjoy the moonlight maze without the tasting. You're advised to get your ticket in advance since they usually sell out. There are three Find the Wine events this year - September 17, 23, and 24.

The farm will be open for the annual Fall Festival starting Labor Day weekend with gem stone mining, paintball shooting, slides, a petting zoo, the corn cannon and some new attractions. Learn more at Schuylerfarms.com.

Schuyler Farms is located at 1124 Route 29 in Schuyler, New York.

