ADK Bank Center To Host Veterans Day Food Donation Event

The Adirondack Bank Center and the CNY Veterans Outreach Center are teaming up for a food donation event.

The Outreach Center is unable to host their annual open house on Veteran’s Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help generate donations for the center, the Adirondack Bank Center will be collecting food and personal items in their lobby on November 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The items requested, which can be dropped off in the lobby of the center, range from nonperishable food items, frozen turkeys, clothing, recyclables, footwear, coats, blankets, hygiene products, and more.

A wreath laying ceremony will take place at 11:30 on the Adirondack Bank Center’s plaza.

