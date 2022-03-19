Adult, Two Teens Charged After Cohoes Road Rage Incident Involving BB Gun and Baseball Bat

Passenger Charged with Threatening after Two Teens Allegedly Shot Driver with BB Gun

An adult and two teenagers are facing charges following an alleged assault and road rage incident.

According to New York State Police troopers were called at approximately 8:30pm on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 after a woman in a car was reported to have been shot with a BB gun from someone in another car near Columbia Street and Remsen Street in Cohoes, New York.

After the woman was allegedly shot with the BB she and her passenger, identified as 27-year-old Edward J. Brophy Jr. of Cohoes, called 911 emergency services and then proceeded to follow the vehicle from which the shots were fired.

According to a written release police say a road rage incident then took place "between the two parties during which the second vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old with a 16-year-old passenger, struck the victim’s vehicle twice. Brophy is accused of exiting the victim’s car during the incident" and then threatening - with a baseball bat - the two teenagers inside the vehicle.

The two teenagers, who are not being identified because of their ages, are 18 and 16 years old. The 18-year-old was driving and, after being confronted, continued onto I-787 southbound.

Police say that the victim and Brophy were told by emergency personnel to stop chasing the second vehicle. They were interviewed by State Police in a parking lot on Western Avenue in Albany.

The victim was brought to Albany Medical Center for treatment of a wound to her forehead from the BB gun. Brophy was arrested and taken into custody.

He was charged with the following:

Menacing in the 2nd Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Brophy was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charges in Cohoes City Court on March 31, 2022.

Both the 18-year-old and the 16-year-old were located at a home on Villa Avenue in Albany. Both were arrested and taken into custody.

The 18-year-old was charged with the following:

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree (Class E felony)

Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

The 18-year-old was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Cohoes City Court on March 31, 2022 to answer the charges.

Police believe that the 16-year-old was the suspect who fired the BB gun. The 16-year-old was charged with the following:

Assault in the 2nd Degree (Class D felony)

Menacing in the 2nd Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

The 16-year-old was issued an appearance ticket for Family Court.

