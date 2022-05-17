Popular Rental Company Cracking Down On Holiday Parties This Summer

Summer is on its way and so are those fun summer parties. One company is looking to crack down on your get-togethers this year.

Group of beautiful teens at summer festival Halfpoint loading...

Last year, Airbnb implemented new measures during the 4th of July to try and stop the amount of unauthorized parties. The temporary system focused on blocking select one-night reservation requests and redirecting two-night reservations who didn't have a history of positive reviews.

Good news for Airbnb, the system worked! They say last years holiday weekend was quieter than years previous and they saw a major decrease in the amount of disruptive party reports. Seeing that success, the company is bringing it back.

vadimguzhva/Think Stock vadimguzhva/Think Stock loading...

The following restrictions and criteria will now be in effect for both Memorial Day weekend AND 4th of July weekend this year...

One-Night Reservations

Guests without a history of positive reviews are prohibited from these requests.

Two-Night Reservations

More stringent restrictions will be implemented as 4th of July approaches. This includes rejecting select local or last-minute bookings by guests with bad reviews.

Anti-Party Attestations

Guests will have to complete this form when making a local reservation. This is to attest they are aware Airbnb bans parties and breaking the rule makes guests subject to legal action.

100674882 Benis Arapovic loading...

Airbnb does clarify that guests with a history of positive reviews will be EXEMPT from these restrictions. The measures are specifically made to target trends typically associated with unauthorized parties and disrespectful guests.

They are also promoting their Neighborhood Support Line. This system allows neighbors to flag Airbnb properties that look like they are having a party in real-time. The Support Line also has a 24/7 hotline available in the U.S.

New York's Most Expensive Airbnb Is Quite Impressive [PHOTOS] Looking to get away for a couple of days with some family and friends. What about spending a night living like an 1870s robber baron?

Saratoga Lake Airbnb Will Inspire Your Next Weekend Getaway So, you're determined for some relaxation but hotels aren't going to cut it. Take a short trip from Central NY and let your worries disappear at this Saratoga Lake Airbnb.

If you want to book this exact one, click here for all of the information.

Eclectic Little Falls Airbnb Transforms Former Restaurant

This Lake Placid Airbnb Is Worth $2500 Per Night - Take A Look Inside "Sit by the fireplace in the great room, relax on the back porch or walk in to town to shops and restaurants or take a stroll around Mirror Lake."

This house in Lake Placid, New York is definitely pricey to rent per night, but it's absolutely beautiful and worth the money based on the space you're getting.

"There is an abundance of hiking trails and White Face Mountain is mere 7 miles away from the house."

Take a look.