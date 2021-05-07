We're always reminded to check our smoke detector's batteries and test them whenever the time change rolls around. But that may not be enough for a line of Kidde Smoke detectors being recalled for not alerting consumers to a fire. Here's how to tell if yours are part of the recall.

Both TrueSense smoke detectors and the combo smoke - carbon monoxide detector models are under the recall, Series numbers; 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070.

Model Alarm Type

2040-DSR Smoke

2050-DS10 Smoke

2060-ASR Smoke

2070-VDSCR Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide

2070-VASCR Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide

2070-VDSR Smoke

2070-VASR Smoke

The problem is the Model Series numbers are written on the back of the alarms. So before you pull them out of the ceiling, look at the front to see if the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” are printed on the front. If those appear, then look at the back for the series numbers. Here are some of the characteristics on the front of the alarms.

cpsc.gov

The detectors were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other department, home and hardware stores and electrical distributors nationwide. They were also available online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers. Purchase date would have been between May 2019 through September 2020, at a price of between $10 and $70.

To date no injuries or incidents have been reported because of the faulty alarms. If you do have a model covered by the recall, leave it installed until a replacement is sent. Kidde offers a step by step guide on how to handle the recall, it will include taking two photos of alarm. Call Kidde at 844-796-9972 between 8 am and 8 pm ET Monday through Friday and 9 am and 3 pm ET on Saturday for more information or online at Kidde's website.

If you do experience an incident with one of the detectors, report what happened to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

