Albany Man Arrested for Biting New Hartford Police Officer

An Albany man is facing several charges following an incident at the Dick's Sporting Goods location at the Sangertown Square mall in New Hartford.

Biting a Police Officer

New Hartford Police say an officer was called to the sporting goods store on Seneca Turnpike Wednesday at approximately 5 p.m. for a reported larceny in progress. Police say over $3,000 worth of merchandise was allegedly stolen from the location.

Twitter/@Sarahhbrooks Twitter/@Sarahhbrooks loading...

When the officer arrived, he was able to identify the suspect fleeing on foot from the store's parking lot. Allegedly, the suspect was observed carrying the stolen goods in his arms.

Police say the officer took off in hot pursuit of the individual and was finally able to grab Miller. As he attempted to detain the suspect, officials say Miller turned and bit the officer on his shoulder.

As a result, the assailant began to flee again and the officer resorted to deploying his taser to subdue Miller. Ultimately, the officer was able to get the suspect into custody.

Photo Courtesy of New Hartford Police via Facebook Photo Courtesy of New Hartford Police via Facebook loading...

Police say they arrested 28-year-old Tyrze Q. Miller of Albany, NY, and charged him with the following:

Grand Larceny in The Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony

Two Counts of Assault in The Second Degree, a Class D Felony

Resisting Arrest, a Class A Misdemeanor

As for the bitten officer, whose identity remains unknown at this time, he was transported to Wynn Hospital to treat his injuries and has since been released.

More Charges for Miller

Police say Miller was also charged with a Parole Violation for this incident. Authorities say the suspect had been under parole supervision since May for charges stemming from the Capitol Region.

156001749 BlakeDavidTaylor loading...

Miller was transported to Oneida County Jail and will answer the charges at a later date.

He will face other disciplinary actions based on his warrant issued from The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for the parole violation.

New York's Most Miserable Cities According to Road Snacks, these are New York's 10 most miserable cities because apparently everything is going wrong there.

As for what determines how miserable a city is, Road Snacks compared 169 cities using Census data and other scientific stuff from other "legitimate" sources. They looked into divorce rates, commute times, cost of living, and other statistics to whip up this "fun" new list.

In the end, these 10 cities were deemed to be the gloomiest in New York State. Gallery Credit: Megan

Which Dog Represents Your Central NY Hometown? Every city and town in Central New York has a dog breed that perfectly matches its personality. What is your hometown's true dog identity? Central NY is unique -- in that every city seemingly has its own unique personality and vibe. I recently moved to the area from Connecticut and have made a point to visit as many places as possible. What strikes me most is that every city and town feels very different from one another. They're not defined by their local attractions, but their overall character. And that got me thinking: Could I find a dog breed that could perfectly represent each and every city? The answer is an obvious yes. So buckle up and stretch out your scrolling finger to enjoy the dog slideshow. Gallery Credit: Megan