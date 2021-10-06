Albany Public Library Went Viral During The Facebook Blackout With Hilarious Tweets

While many across the planet felt out of the loop with Facebook and Instagram down, some took advantage of the blackout to go viral. The Albany Public Library in New York did that with Twitter.

The Albany Public Library is located at 517 Western Ave in Albany. During the Facebook blackout on October 5th, the local library turned to Twitter to provide some knowledge, and slam Facebook on a different platform. Check out the hilarious photos below, then keep reading why the blackout even happened to begin with:

Albany Public Library has books, DVDs, music and magazines, classes and workshops, computers and Wi-Fi, tutoring and tax assistance, arts activities and technology programs, study spaces and meeting rooms, movie showings and musical performances, book clubs and author talks, and so much more.

You’ll find all of this great stuff—along with a professional staff who can help you figure it all out—at seven neighborhood branches across the city of Albany, New York and via our 24/7 online eLibrary.

Why Facebook And Instagram Went Down On October 5th 2021

When Facebook suffered an outage of about six hours, it wasn't a hack. Facebook tells NPR the problem was self-inflicted:

An update to Facebook's routers that coordinate network traffic went wrong, sending a wave of disruptions rippling through its systems. As a result, all things Facebook were effectively shut down, worldwide.

The problem was made worse because the outage also took down Facebook's own internal systems and tools that it relies on for daily operations. Employees also reportedly faced difficulty in physically reaching the space where the routers are housed. The outage cost the company tens of millions of dollars

