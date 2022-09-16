Alice Cooper At the Palace, Albany! Are You Ready? Here’s What To Know!

Halloween is still a little more than a month away, unless you are at the Palace Theatre in Albany Friday evening.

Spend an evening with Alice Cooper, Friday September 16, 2022 at the Palace Theatre, 19 Clinton Avenue in Albany. With songs such as "Feed My Frankenstein" and "I Love the Dead" you will feel like Halloween arrived early this year. Then add in the snake, guillotine and spiders and what you have is an evening with Alice Cooper. If you plan on attending Friday's show, here's what to know before you go!

Whether it has been a couple of years or a couple of weeks since you attended your latest concert, each show seems to have unique guidelines, rules and timeline. If you are heading to the Palace Theatre Friday we want to make sure you have the info needed to plan ahead.

Weather won't be an issue as this Summer show is indoors at the Palace. Parking can be an issue and a question we always get is, where is the best place to park for the show? According to the venue website, the Quackenbush Garage, at 25 Orange Street, is just one block from the Palace Theatre.

Check for ticket availability HERE. The Palace Theatre will open at 7PM. There will be no opening act for the Alice Cooper show. Be there for the 8PM start time.

Here are some of the Do's and Don'ts for Friday's show:

NO coat check available

NO cameras with professional lenses

NO flash photography

NO outside food or drink is allowed in the Palace Theatre

ATM available in the lobby

