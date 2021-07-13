Rock legend Alice Cooper is coming to the Stanley Theatre in Utica on September 13, at 7:30 p.m., and tickets officially go on sale to the general public on Friday. Cooper will be joined by founding KISS member, Ace Frehley.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com beginning this Friday, July 16, at 10 a.m..

Here are 10 Things You Might Not Know about Alice Cooper.

1. Alice Cooper's real name is Vincent Damon Furnier

2. Alice Cooper was born on February 4, 1948 and is now 73

3. He's from Phoenix, Arizona

4. Cooper is friends with Herkimer's Human Calculator, Scott Flansburg

5. In 1964, Cooper's band was called the Earwigs

6. Alice Cooper had a pop ballad in 1977 entitled, "You and Me"

7. Alice Cooper is known as the world's most "beloved heavy metal entertainer"

8. Frank Zappa played a huge role in Cooper's success.

9. Alice Cooper was the band's name, before it was Furnier's stage name

10. Zappa knew Alice Cooper never really bit the head off of a live chicken and drank the blood. Still, he told Cooper, "Don't ever tell anyone you didn't do it."

