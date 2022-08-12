All the Buffalo Bills Player Ratings in the New Madden 23 Game

The new Madden NFL 23 game is almost here, and fans of the series will have plenty to look forward to.

The game's developer, EA Sports, is boasting a new "FieldSENSE" gameplay system which promises "more control at every position" and more realistic gameplay.

THE "MADDEN CURSE"

You may have heard of the "Madden Curse." This is the belief that whatever player is selected to appear on the cover of the latest Madden title will endure some sort of misfortune on the gridiron. As of 2022, no Bills player has ever been on the cover of Madden. So I guess the silver lining here is that they don't have to worry about the curse.

John Madden passed away in December of 2021, and since Madden NFL 23 is the first game title since his passing, it's only fitting to put the man back on the cover of his own titular game.

SO WHAT ABOUT THE BILLS?

The best players on the game's roster are Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, Tre'Davious White and Von Miller, with their player ratings all above 90. The worst players are Tanner Gentry (59 OVR), Matt Barkley (58 OVR) and Reid Ferguson (35 OVR).

The chart below shows all the ratings for Buffalo's starters:

BILLS STARTERS

Player Name Position OVR Josh Allen QB 92 Devin Singletary HB 81 Stefon Diggs WR 93 Gabriel Davis WR 80 Jamison Crowder WR 80 Dawson Knox TE 83 Dion Dawkins LT 83 Rodger Saffold III LG 80 Mitch Morse C 79 Ryan Bates RG 71 David Quessenberry RT 73 Greg Rousseau LE 76 Ed Oliver DT 81 Daquan Jones DT 75 Von Miller RE 92 Marquel Lee LOLB 68 Tremaine Edmunds MLB 84 Matt Milano ROLB 81 Tre'Davious White CB 93 Taron Johnson CB 82 Micah Hyde FS 91 Jordan Poyer SS 90 Tyler Bass K 77 Matt Araiza P 74

Madden NFL 23 drops on August 19th for PlayStation 5, Xbox One and PC.

