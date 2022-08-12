All the Buffalo Bills Player Ratings in the New Madden 23 Game

The new Madden NFL 23 game is almost here, and fans of the series will have plenty to look forward to.

The game's developer, EA Sports, is boasting a new "FieldSENSE" gameplay system which promises "more control at every position" and more realistic gameplay.

THE "MADDEN CURSE"

You may have heard of the "Madden Curse." This is the belief that whatever player is selected to appear on the cover of the latest Madden title will endure some sort of misfortune on the gridiron. As of 2022, no Bills player has ever been on the cover of Madden. So I guess the silver lining here is that they don't have to worry about the curse.

John Madden passed away in December of 2021, and since Madden NFL 23 is the first game title since his passing, it's only fitting to put the man back on the cover of his own titular game.

SO WHAT ABOUT THE BILLS?

The best players on the game's roster are Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, Tre'Davious White and Von Miller, with their player ratings all above 90. The worst players are Tanner Gentry (59 OVR), Matt Barkley (58 OVR) and Reid Ferguson (35 OVR).

The chart below shows all the ratings for Buffalo's starters:

BILLS STARTERS

Player NamePositionOVR
Josh AllenQB92
Devin SingletaryHB81
Stefon DiggsWR93
Gabriel DavisWR80
Jamison CrowderWR80
Dawson KnoxTE83
Dion DawkinsLT83
Rodger Saffold IIILG80
Mitch MorseC79
Ryan BatesRG71
David QuessenberryRT73
Greg RousseauLE76
Ed OliverDT81
Daquan JonesDT75
Von MillerRE92
Marquel LeeLOLB68
Tremaine EdmundsMLB84
Matt MilanoROLB81
Tre'Davious WhiteCB93
Taron JohnsonCB82
Micah HydeFS91
Jordan PoyerSS90
Tyler BassK77
Matt AraizaP74

Madden NFL 23 drops on August 19th for PlayStation 5, Xbox One and PC.

