How to Buy Tickets to See Iowa’s Caitlin Clark in Albany

Caitlin Clark, the all-time highest scorer in NCAA Division I basketball is on her way to Albany to play in the Sweet 16 this weekend along with her top-seeded Hawkeye teammates.

Clark, who scored 32 points on Monday to help defeat West Virginia 64-54, will play No. 5 seed Colorado in Albany this weekend. Clark is currently at 3,798 points, well beyond the previous record-holder, Pistol Pete Maravich who held the record with 3,667 points scored during his college career.

Iowa and Colorado will play on Saturday at MVP Arena at 3:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on ABC.

For those interested in making the trip to Albany to watch the game in-person, tickets can still be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Other games to watch in the NCAA Women's Basketball Sweet 16 in Albany include:

Friday, March 29: Sweet 16

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

South Carolina vs. Indiana at 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, March 30: Sweet 16

LSU vs. UCLA at 1 p.m. (ABC)

Iowa vs. Colorado at 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, March 31: Elite Eight

Winner of Notre Dame-Oregon State vs. Winner of South Carolina-Indiana at 1 p.m.

Monday, April 1: Elite Eight

Winner of Iowa-Colorado vs. Winner of LSU-UCLA at 7 p.m.

Winners will advance to the Final Four next weekend on Friday, April 5th with the National Championship game on Sunday, April 7th.

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history. Gallery Credit: Brian Budzynski

Marcus Santos-Silva and 9 other College Basketball Stars who went to the NFL Santos-Silva is going to give the NFL a shot, can he be the next Antonio Gates?