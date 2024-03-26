How to Buy Tickets to See Iowa’s Caitlin Clark in Albany
Caitlin Clark, the all-time highest scorer in NCAA Division I basketball is on her way to Albany to play in the Sweet 16 this weekend along with her top-seeded Hawkeye teammates.
Clark, who scored 32 points on Monday to help defeat West Virginia 64-54, will play No. 5 seed Colorado in Albany this weekend. Clark is currently at 3,798 points, well beyond the previous record-holder, Pistol Pete Maravich who held the record with 3,667 points scored during his college career.
Iowa and Colorado will play on Saturday at MVP Arena at 3:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on ABC.
For those interested in making the trip to Albany to watch the game in-person, tickets can still be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
Other games to watch in the NCAA Women's Basketball Sweet 16 in Albany include:
Friday, March 29: Sweet 16
Notre Dame vs. Oregon State at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
South Carolina vs. Indiana at 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, March 30: Sweet 16
LSU vs. UCLA at 1 p.m. (ABC)
Iowa vs. Colorado at 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, March 31: Elite Eight
Winner of Notre Dame-Oregon State vs. Winner of South Carolina-Indiana at 1 p.m.
Monday, April 1: Elite Eight
Winner of Iowa-Colorado vs. Winner of LSU-UCLA at 7 p.m.
Winners will advance to the Final Four next weekend on Friday, April 5th with the National Championship game on Sunday, April 7th.
