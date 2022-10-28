All Treats, No Tricks! Halloween Freebies, Deals and Specials at CNY Restaurants

It's all treats and no tricks for Halloween at restaurants across Central New York. A number of national, regional, and local eateries are celebrating the season with freebies, deals, and specials on and leading up to October 31.

Applebee’s : Free boneless wings and free delivery with any purchase of $30 or more for To Go (or delivery) when placing an order online at Applebees.com or through the Applebee’s mobile app by using code “SPOOKY22” at checkout on October 31,

: New Ghost Pepper Whopper With Orange Bun Chipotle : The Boorito returns in-restaurant only on October 31

: The Boorito returns in-restaurant only on October 31 Dunkin ’: Halloween-Themed Donuts And Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato is back for the 2022 Halloween Season

’: Halloween-Themed Donuts And Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato is back for the 2022 Halloween Season IHOP : Kids under 12 get free Scary Face pancakes from 4 PM to 10 PM for dine-in only through October 31

: Kids under 12 get free Scary Face pancakes from 4 PM to 10 PM for dine-in only through October 31 Long John Silver’s : Free delivery when you place an online order over $15 at from October 28 through October 31, 2022.

: Halloween Pails are back Moe’s Southwest Grill: Moe Monday deal where you can get a burrito for $6.99.

Moe Monday deal where you can get a burrito for $6.99. Papa Johns : Get the Jack-O-Lantern Pizza From October 24-31

: Get the Jack-O-Lantern Pizza From October 24-31 The Cheesecake Factory : Free slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with any online take-out or delivery order of $40 or more using the promo code “TREAT22" until October 28

: Free delivery on To Go orders placed through RedLobster.com from October 28 to October 31, 2022 TGI Fridays : 50-cent boneless or traditional wings in-restaurant after 5 PM on Halloween

: 50-cent boneless or traditional wings in-restaurant after 5 PM on Halloween Wendy’s: App Deals all weekend long starting October 27, 2022

Forget planning a family meal this Halloween season. Let someone else worry about it while you take care of getting candy for trick-or-treaters and your costumes lined out.

