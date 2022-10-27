Police Looking for Whitesboro Teen, 15

distributed by Whitesboro Police

Whitesboro Police are attempting to locate a 15-year-old who may be missing.

Police say 15-year-old Alani Paneto left her home in the Village of Whitesboro and hasn't been seen since. Cops have not said when the teen left her home or how long she's been missing.

photo distributed by Whitesboro Police
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Whitesboro Police at 315-736-1944.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

