Allegedly Skeevy Behaviour from Schenevus Man Lands Him in Jail

An Otsego County man is facing a charge of rape based on an incident that allegedly occurred several years ago.

In a written release the New York State Police says 56-year-old Francesco Carotenuto of Schenevus, New York was arrested on Saturday, September 17, 2022 after "(investigators) learned that Carotenuto forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim several years ago. He was charged with Rape in the First Degree, a Class B felony.

Carotenuto, Frances Photo Credit: New York State Police (September 2022)

Carotenuto was in jail already after being arrested on September 8, 2022 in an separate incident. In that case the NYSP in Oneonta - specifically the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and the Computer Crimes Unit - arrested Carotenuto and cahrged him with Promoting Sexual Performance by a Child and Possessing Sexual Performance by a Child.

The NYSP says, at that time, "Carotenuto was in possession of and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the Internet."

In addition to the pornography charges, troopers say that seven adult dogs were at Carotenuto's home without "adequate food, water, or shelter." Police charged Carotenuto with a misdemeanor charge of New York Agriculture and Market Law of Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals.

For the September 8, 2022 charges Carotenuto was sent to jail on $20,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond and scheduled to appear before the Maryland Town Court on September 13, 2022 to answer the charges.

Since he was already in jail for the September 8th charges, Carotenuto was processed and returned to the jail.

