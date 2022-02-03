Home For Sale In Elma Has The Most Amazing Fireplace [PHOTOS]

One of the best features a home can have here in Western New York is a fireplace.

A place you and your family can hang out in front of during the cold snowy Winter nights we get here in Western New York.

Fun After A Long Day At Work. Listen To Dave Fields Afternoons 3-7pm

Fun After A Long Day At Work. Listen To Dave Fields Afternoons 3-7pm

Growing up in West Seneca, we had a huge wood-burning fireplace and I remember spending evenings playing board games or watching TV with my family in front of that fireplace. Falling asleep because the room was so warm and cozy.

If you are looking to have those same amazing experiences you have to check out this home that is up for sale in Elma. It could have the most amazing fireplace in all of New York.

Get our free mobile app

The home is listed on Zillow and features four bedrooms and five bathrooms and 5500 square feet of living space. It is custom designed and built and mix of Hickory Hardwood Floors & Double Staircases; Variety of Tile Styles and Pebble Bottom Floors.

The Kitchen has granite surfaces that include a farmhouse sink, island & breakfast bar.

Plus this home has tons of amenities including a pool table and full gym and sits on 5.4 acres of land.

Of course, the centerpiece of this home is the amazing floor-to-roof fireplace in the living room. This fireplace is made up of stone and even has a TV attached to it so you can watch movies while snuggled up, cozy, and toasty.

Of course, will all the extras, you will have to pay for them. This home is listed for $2.4 million dollars.

Check out some photos of this home and its amazing fireplace.

105 Stoneridge Ln, Elma, NY 14059 Home for sale in Elma has an amazing fireplace and so many awesome details.

Massive Indoor Pool Highlights Mansion For Sale Just Outside Buffalo This $45 million dollar home located in Mississauga comes with everything you would ever need to stay at home 24/7.

2545 Upper Mountain Rd, Sanborn, NY 14132 This amazing French Manor is for sale in Western New York.