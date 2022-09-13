Meet Kevin. He's an Amazon driver in New York who has become a hero after saving a family from a house fire.

Kevin Rivera was just finishing making deliveries on Saturday, September 10 when he noticed flames coming from a home in Nassau County. He saw a woman, a baby, and several others inside the house, who were unaware of the fire.

Kevin rushed in to rescue the family. Due to a language barrier, they weren't able to understand what Kevin was telling them at first. Luckily, everyone, including the family dog, managed to make it out of the burning home. "I just rushed in, because I didn't want nobody to die in that house," Rivera told CBS New York.

Firefighters Douse Flames

Firefighters arrived on the scene less than 5 minutes after the 911 call came in. They were able to quickly put out the flames. Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

Amanda Johnson, who lives nearby, captured the fire on video and shared Kevin's heroic story on social media. "I thought it was great," she told CBS New York.

Thankful Family

The family is thankful Kevin was at the right place at the right time and did the right thing. "They just started crying. They just got emotional. To be honest, I just feel great that I did something.''

Thank you Kevin for your quick actions. You are a hero!

