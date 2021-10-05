Heroes Recognized For Helping Rescue Elderly Man From Fiery Westmoreland Crash

Two brave men who risked their lives to help save another have been recognized.

Andy Parent and Roger Combs were honored for their heroic acts. The men pulled Jack Pylman from his burning car after a crash on Route 5 in Westmoreland back in June.

"These two men pulled a man out of a burning vehicle without any special training," said Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps. "We thank Andy Parent and Roger Combs for their brave acts and sacrificing their lives for another."

Credit - Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps via Facebook

Combs captured an epic photo of Parent shortly after he pulled Pylman from the vehicle. "Shortly after the man was pulled out the truck it burst into flame," said Combs. "Thank God Parent was there. I couldn't have done it by myself."

Credit - Roger Combs

Without a thought for their own safety, Roger and Andy worked to pull the man out amid the flames. "It was really hot," Combs said. "I had to back off for a second to get away from the heat but the man was screaming for help. What are you going to do."

Parent wasn't called to the accident. "He was just driving by when he saw the truck on fire and pulled over to help," said Noelle Parent.

Credit - Roger Combs

73-year-old Pylman suffered 3rd-degree burns on 25 percent of his body after rolling his vehicle on Route 5 in Westmoreland. He was rushed to Upstate Medical ICU Burn Unit for treatment after the crash. Tragically, a week later Pylman passed away from his injuries.

Wild Rome Crash Throws Telephone Pole 100 Feet, Landing Inches From Boy's Bedroom A little boy is lucky to be alive after a wild crash near Rome caused a telephone pole to land inches from his bedroom.

