America’s Second Most Expensive Zip Code Is Here In New York State

Have you ever thought about where you would move if you won the lottery? Would you move to one of the most expensive zip codes in the entire country located here in New York State? Shockingly, it's not New York City.

In early May, Realtor.com researched to find out the most expensive zip codes in the United States. In order to do that, they looked at the most recent median list price data for March. They limited themselves to just the most expensive zip code in each state while putting together their final list. When all was said and done, not only did they reveal New York State's most expensive zip code, it turns out that it’s also one of the most expensive zip codes in the entire country.

Coming in at number two on the Most Expensive Zip Codes, Sagaponack New York with the zip code of 11962. According to Realtor, the most expensive home currently for sale in Sagaponack is listed at $18 million. The median list price for this region is $8 million.

There’s a reason Sagaponack is the most expensive ZIP code on the East Coast. Located in the tony Hamptons, just a 2.5-hour drive (or much less by helicopter) to New York City, Sagaponack has still managed to maintain the aura of a quaint, picturesque beach town—just one with tons of money."

If you were looking for celebrity neighbors, you would be in luck. Some big names include author Truman Capote, Billy Joel, former first daughter Caroline Kennedy, billionaire real estate developer Axel Stawski, and Drew Barrymore.

Lifestyles of the rich and famous for sure.

10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York In 2021 It's no secret that when you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where are the 10 most expensive places to live in our state?

Here were the 10 most expensive places to live in New York State for 2021:

10 Cheapest Places To Live In New York In 2021 Where are the 10 cheapest places to live in our state? HomeSnacks looked at the 167 largest cities in New York and ranked them based on several factors of “affordability.”

Here were the 10 cheapest places to live in New York State for 2021:



