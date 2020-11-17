American Heart Association Kicks Off Heart Run and Walk 2021

The American Heart Association held a virtual kick-off event on Tuesday night for the 2021 America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk Weekend.

The Heart Run and Walk will be held on Saturday, May 15,2021 at Accelerate Sports in Whitesboro from 9:00 a.m. to noon, or digitally, depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say a hybrid event could also take place, with some in-person and some digital events.

“I am really looking forward to Americas Greatest Heart Run and Walk 2021,” said Steve Gassner, administrative officer at Mohawk Valley Water Authority and logistics chair of America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk. “We may have a new venue and things may look a little different, but it is this community that makes this event such a great success every year.”

The 50th annual WIBX/Slocum Dickson Heart Radiothon will take place on Friday, March 5th.

The goal for 2021 is $1 million.