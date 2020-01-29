American Lung Association Releases State Of Tobacco Report

The American Lung Association has released its 2020 “State of Tobacco Control” report.

This year’s 18th annual report finds New York state made some progress with its grade in the minimum age category going from an “F” to an “A”.

But the state maintained a failing grade for Tobacco Prevention and Control Program funding.

Here are New York State's grades:

Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade F

Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws - Grade A

Level of State Tobacco Taxes - Grade B

Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco - Grade C

Minimum Age of Sale for Tobacco Products to 21 – Grade A

The Lung Association is urging New York State officials to increase funding for the program and prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products to support public health.