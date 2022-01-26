The American Lung Association is out with its 20th annual State of Tobacco Control report.

The report finds New York received mixed grades on passing policies to reduce and prevent tobacco use but highlighted two areas of improvement – tobacco funding and flavors.

This year’s report noted the need for New York policymakers to focus on increasing funding for tobacco prevention and quitting smoking problems.

The report also urges lawmakers to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.

“State of Tobacco Control” 2022 grades states and the District of Columbia in five areas that have been proven to prevent and reduce tobacco use and save lives.

New York received the following grades:

Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade F Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws – Grade A Level of State Tobacco Taxes – Grade B Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade C Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products - Grade D

“While we have seen considerable progress in New York, tobacco use remains our leading cause of preventable death and disease, taking an estimated 28,170 lives each year,” said Trevor Summerfield, director of advocacy for the American Lung Association in New York.

The adult smoking rate in New York is 12%, and the high school tobacco use rate is 25.6%.

Today, smoking costs the state over $10 billion and the lives of more than 10,000 New Yorkers annually.

