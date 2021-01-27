New York Recieves Mixed Grades In State Of Tobacco Control Report

New York state earned an “F” for prevention and funding in the American Lung Association’s 19th annual State of Tobacco Control report.

The state received a grade of “D” in a new category, flavored tobacco,

New York also earned an “A” for smoke free air and two “B” grades for its cessation services and tobacco taxes.

Officials with the Lung Association say ending tobacco use in New York is critical to saving lives, especially during the COVID pandemic.

They’re calling on state officials to prohibit the sales of all flavored tobacco products in 2021 to help end youth vaping and tobacco use.

“In New York State, our high school tobacco use rates remain at 19.3%. The state took an important step last year in removing flavored e-cigarettes from shelves, but without including menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, it’s not enough to end the surge in youth tobacco use. Kids follow the flavors and ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products in New York is key to ending the youth e-cigarette epidemic and youth tobacco use overall,” said American Lung Association’s National Assistant Vice President for State Public Policy Michael Seilback.