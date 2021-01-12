Amid COVID Spike, Clinton Central Schools Extend Virtual Learning

The Clinton Central School District moved to extend virtual learning on Tuesday, according to a communication sent to parents.

"At this time, I'm directing that all schools remain on remote instruction until at least February 1st," said Superintendent Dr. Steve Grimm. Grimm said that the school's data currently show five active cases in the student population and nine active faculty COVID cases.

Grimm referenced Oneida County's high positivity rate, which reached 10.4% recently, and testing that's been done throughout the village of Clinton that shows a dramatic increase in COVID-19 in the village. "The wastewater analysis in the Clinton village (not just the school) has shown a 250% increase in COVID detection since before the last test in mid-December, Grimm said.

Screenshot of parent notification provided to WIBX.

Grimm reminded parents that the return on February is subject to change based on health conditions in the community.