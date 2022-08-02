Life sometimes isn't fair and this time is one of them! The community is being invited to join 'Anna's Last Ride' as she's brought home to be with family for what little time she has left.

Anna Labella is the Ilion teen who has been battling cancer since she was diagnosed in 2019. Unfortunately, she's taken a turn for the worse and her family just wants to bring her home where she can spend her final days in peace.

Anna's Last Ride

A parade is being planned from the Herkimer Thruway to the Labella home in Ilion. Herkimer police and New York State Troopers will assist with blocking the roads. Ilion Mayor John Stephens is also helping coordinate Anna's Last Ride.

"There will be a police, fire and heavy vehicle presence on the east side of the village coming from Mohawk," said Mayor Stephens. "Various agencies will be escorting Anna LaBella home from the hospital for her last ride. Please be patient as there may be some delays with traffic and pull to the side and allow the ambulance and other vehicles to proceed past in a safe manner. This is one of her wishes. She has battled with the strength of a warrior and she just needs to return home for peace and comfort."

The line-up will start at 10:30 AM Herkimer Thruway exit on Tuesday, August 1. Anna is expected to arrive around 1130 AM in an ambulance.

Parade route: Meet the ambulance at Exit 30 on the New Yorker Thruway. Leading into Mohawk and then into Ilion. Once in Ilion the parade will proceed onto E. Main Street past the Motel 6, follow Main Street to Armory Street (in front of Remington) up Armory to Highland Avenue to Anna's house. Everyone can continue past her house and turn down Beech to Maple to Hakes Road and back to Main Street where they can head back to Mohawk/Herkimer or into Ilion.

You can decorate the vehicles but everyone is being asked to make sure no one is riding in the bed of trucks or on trailers. The route is too long and it won't be safe.

The bus garage has agreed to bring 2-3 buses to Jarvis and pick up any of Anna's classmates or CVA students that would like to participate.

"Let's fill her ride with all the love from her community," said Jackie Moore who is helping coordinate Anna's Last Ride.

A Facebook page has been set up to help the family cover medical costs and a meal train has also been created to allow the family to spend more time with Anna. "We want to make Annas final days as peaceful as possible," said Anna's mom Jessica. "That starts with us being able to finally bring her home and being together as a family. She will be in the comfort of her own home where she will be at peace. We will make sure she has the most amazing resting place for our community to be able to continue to show her love and support. She has definitely made her mark on this world and we will do everything to make sure that it is known."

