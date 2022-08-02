Anna’s Last Ride: Hundreds Line Streets For Beautiful Outpouring of Love as Ilion Girl Passes Away

They say it takes a village. More than one came together to honor an Ilion girl who fought one hell of a cancer battle. Hundreds lined the streets of Ilion for Anna's Last Ride just as she passed away.

Anna Labella has been fighting cancer since she was diagnosed in 2019. She was in remission but the hateful disease came back with a vengeance.

Anna's Last Parade

Anna's Last Parade was planned for Tuesday, August 2, when Anna was supposed to make her way back home to Ilion in an ambulance. Unfortunately, she didn't make it. Her mother shared the heartbreaking news.

She fought so hard and so brave we couldn’t be more proud. I wrapped her in my arms and held her as she soared in to the open arms of my mama. She is free of pain and sickness and can run free again. We love you so much baby I don’t know how I am going to do this without you

Outpouring of Love

That didn't stop the more than 200 people from lining up to show Anna and her family how much she is loved. Vehicles filled with friends, family, and strangers stretched for miles through Herkimer County as even more lined the streets holding signs of support. More Anna Strong signs were placed in business doorways and windows all throughout the area.

Light Up the Night

The community has been coming together for Anna and her family, placing candles in windows and lighting up the night. Some have even shown their love in the sand.

A Facebook page has been set up to help the family cover medical costs and a meal train has also been created to allow the family to spend more time with Anna.

May you rest in peace sweet girl and know how many lives you touched during your short time on earth. Heaven is filled with sunflowers today.