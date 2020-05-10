Another 22 Test Postive, 1 More Death in Oneida County

The number of Oneida County residents killed by COVID-19 grew by two over the weekend. County officials announced a death in each of their daily updates on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday's update included another 22 lab confirmed cases involving county residents. And, upon further investigation, the county lessened Saturday's new cases by one.

To date, 22 Oneida County residents have died from COVID-19, officials say. The number of positive lab confirmed cases stands at 646.

A total of 26 county residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19, 23 in eithter MVHS or Rome Memorial, and another three outside the county. There are 329 active infections in the county. Officials say 295 cases have been resolved/recovered.

New Public Exposure Incidents

County officials also notified the public of three possible exposure incidents, deeming them all 'Low Risk', saying in each case the infected person was wearing a mask.

On May 3, 2020, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Aldi located at 8432 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford between 1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 17 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

On May 3, 2020, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee St. Utica between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 17 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

On May 3, 2020, an employee of the Cliff’s Local Market located at 8429 Route 69 in Oriskany, who has tested positive for COVID-19, was working the 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. shift. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 17 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

