Mark it on the calendar: another free concert has been announced for the New York State Fair this summer.

Six musical acts have already been announced:

REO Speedwagon — Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge — Friday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White — Saturday, Aug. 28 (Time TBA)

Dropkick Murphys — Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys — Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.

Sheena Easton — Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m.

To add to the current list, it was confirmed Monday that Starship with Mickey Thomas will be taking the Chevy Court Stage on August 27 - according to the Fair's Facebook page. A time has not been confirmed yet.

It will be the first time in 10 years that the band has come to the Great New York State Fair, according to Syracuse.com. The band, which initially formed as a continuation of Jefferson Starship (previously a Jefferson Airplane spinoff), is best known for ‘80s rock hits like “Sara,” “We Built This City,” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.”

Admission to any of the Chevy Court shows is included with the purchase of a ticket into the fair. All tickets this year will be $3 for people 12 and older.

This year’s 18-day fair, running from August 20 through September 6, 2021, will be an outdoor only event. Buildings will be closed to the public, except for bathrooms. Restaurant Row, with its open air buildings and seatings, will be open.

Fair officials are still deciding whether to have health screenings, temperature checks and proof of a negative COVID-19 test being required to attend. As we learn more about the requirements for the 2021 fair, we will keep you updated. One thing that's for sure: masks will be required.

More shows are expected to be announced in the next upcoming months. You can visit the New York State Fair website for more information.

