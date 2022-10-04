Here’s Your One Chance Fancy! Country Music Queen Coming To New York
You now how a chance to catch your favorite red-haired country legend in New York next year.
Reba McIntire is officially extending her "Reba: Live In Concert" tour for 2023. What was originally only a dozen dates starting in March, has now added 14 additional shows after several of the previous shows became sold out.
One of those dates included in the extension is a trip to Madison Square Garden. She'll take the stage on April 15th, which is currently the last date scheduled on her tour. This will be her first time playing in the legendary venue and she is beyond excited.
I've had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden... that's just icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!
Reba won't be hitting the road alone. She is going to be joined by another country legend, Terri Clark, and gospel music legends The Isaacs.
Here's Reba's full "Live In Concert" Tour...
March 9 - Jacksonville, Florida - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 10 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
March 11 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
March 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
March 18 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at the Mark
March 23 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
March 24 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center
March 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
March 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
March 31 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
April 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
April 13 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
April 14 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
April 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10am. Get them and more information by visiting her website.
