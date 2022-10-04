Here’s Your One Chance Fancy! Country Music Queen Coming To New York

You now how a chance to catch your favorite red-haired country legend in New York next year.

Reba McIntire is officially extending her "Reba: Live In Concert" tour for 2023. What was originally only a dozen dates starting in March, has now added 14 additional shows after several of the previous shows became sold out.

Reba McEntire Terry Wyatt, Getty Images for CMA loading...

One of those dates included in the extension is a trip to Madison Square Garden. She'll take the stage on April 15th, which is currently the last date scheduled on her tour. This will be her first time playing in the legendary venue and she is beyond excited.

I've had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden... that's just icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!

Reba won't be hitting the road alone. She is going to be joined by another country legend, Terri Clark, and gospel music legends The Isaacs.

reba-mcentire-young-sheldon Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

Here's Reba's full "Live In Concert" Tour...

March 9 - Jacksonville, Florida - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 10 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

March 11 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

March 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

March 18 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at the Mark

March 23 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

March 24 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

March 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

March 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

March 31 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

April 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

April 13 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

April 14 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

April 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10am. Get them and more information by visiting her website.

