Here&#8217;s Your One Chance Fancy! Country Music Queen Coming To New York

Here’s Your One Chance Fancy! Country Music Queen Coming To New York

Terry Wyatt, bernardbodo

You now how a chance to catch your favorite red-haired country legend in New York next year.

Reba McIntire is officially extending her "Reba: Live In Concert" tour for 2023. What was originally only a dozen dates starting in March, has now added 14 additional shows after several of the previous shows became sold out.

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images for CMA
loading...

One of those dates included in the extension is a trip to Madison Square Garden. She'll take the stage on April 15th, which is currently the last date scheduled on her tour. This will be her first time playing in the legendary venue and she is beyond excited.

I've had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden... that's just icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!

Reba won't be hitting the road alone. She is going to be joined by another country legend, Terri Clark, and gospel music legends The Isaacs.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images
loading...

Here's Reba's full "Live In Concert" Tour...

March 9 - Jacksonville, Florida - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 10 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
March 11 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
March 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
March 18 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at the Mark
March 23 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
March 24 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center
March 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
March 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
March 31 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
April 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
April 13 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
April 14 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
April 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10am. Get them and more information by visiting her website.

See Reba McEntire Pictures, Through the Years

See pictures from Reba McEntire's life and career, through the years. So many memories. So many hairstyles.

What Happened To the Cast of 'Reba'?

See the cast of Reba McEntire's TV show Reba, then and now with updates on where each of the primary actors ended up.

PICTURES: See Inside Reba McEntire's Former Manor Home That's Now an Upscale Resort

Reba McEntire's former Nashville mansion is now turning into a 5-star resort. The 13,000-square-foot home on 83 acres in Lebanon, Tenn., features seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, home theater, wine room, eight-car garage, pool, guest house, barn and more.

The bedrooms have been decorated to pay tribute to McEntire, Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Johnny Cash.

With recent additions over the last few years, the space is now set to become a resort and spa that's "the ideal setting for nationally recognized corporate events, retreats, charity galas, weddings, concerts and ticketed events."

Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2022

We are set for a big year of Country shows in 2022, and here is a complete list of artists set to perform in 2022 in the Capital Region and all over Upstate New York.

.

Harvesting Beans on Madison County Farm Tour at Mosher Farms

Where does that can of beans on your Thanksgiving and Christmas table really come from? If you buy Libby's, it may come from Mosher Farms in Bouckville, New York. Go On the Road with Polly for the Madison County Farm tour and get an inside look at how beans are harvested.
Filed Under: concert, Live In Concert Tour, madison square garden, reba mcintire
Categories: Events
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WIBX 950