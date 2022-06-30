Another Incredible 80s Pop Act Announced for 2022 New York State Fair
The Great New York State Fair has been known for bringing some really amazing acts to the stage for live music. This year is no exception, with plenty of great artists and bands from different genres happening on two stages: Chevy Park and Chevy Court.
It was announced that another act has been announced to the schedule for the 2022 season, and if you grew up in the 80s, you're gonna love it.
Fair organizers say 80s pop band Culture Club alongside its lead singer Boy George are returning to the Great New York State Fair on Tuesday, August 30. The group will be performing at the Chevy Park Stage at 8PM.
Culture Club rose to fame in the 80s with a string of music that was super popular, and even hit topped the music charts in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Here's some of the songs you may be familiar with, if you don't recognize the name.
Maybe you were present the last time they came to the New York State Fair, which was back in 2016 at Chevy Court.
Here's the current lineup for shows at the Chevy Park Stage:
|Wednesday, August 24, 2022
|8:00pm
|Chevelle
|Thursday, August 25, 2022
|8:00pm
|The Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T
|Friday, August 26, 2022
|8:00pm
|TLC
|Sunday, August 28, 2022
|8:00pm
|Foreigner
|Monday, August 29, 2022
|8:00pm
|Boyz II Men
|Tuesday, August 30, 2022
|8:00pm
|Boy George & Culture Club
|Wednesday, August 31, 2022
|8:00pm
|Nelly
|Thursday, September 1, 2022
|8:00pm
|Riley Green
|Friday, September 2, 2022
|8:00pm
|24KGoldn
|Saturday, September 3, 2022
|2:00pm
|COIN
|Saturday, September 3, 2022
|8:00pm
|Dropkick Murphys
|Sunday, September 4, 2022
|8:00pm
|City Girls
|Monday, September 5, 2022
|1:00pm
|Resurrection – A Journey Tribute
And, here's the lineup for the Chevy Court Stage:
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Wednesday, August 24, 2022
|6:00pm
|Jimmie Allen
|Thursday, August 25, 2022
|6:00pm
|Great White
|Friday, August 26, 2022
|6:00pm
|Niko Moon
|Saturday, August 27, 2022
|6:00pm
|Tesla
|Tuesday, August 30, 2022
|1:00pm
|Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone
|Tuesday, August 30, 2022
|6:00pm
|Big & Rich
|Thursday, September 1, 2022
|1:00pm
|Alex Miller
|Friday, September 2, 2022
|1:00pm
|Tai Verdes
|Friday, September 2, 2022
|6:00pm
|Gin Blossoms
|Monday, September 5, 2022
|4:00pm
|Night Ranger