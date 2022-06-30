Another Incredible 80s Pop Act Announced for 2022 New York State Fair

The Great New York State Fair has been known for bringing some really amazing acts to the stage for live music. This year is no exception, with plenty of great artists and bands from different genres happening on two stages: Chevy Park and Chevy Court.

It was announced that another act has been announced to the schedule for the 2022 season, and if you grew up in the 80s, you're gonna love it.

Fair organizers say 80s pop band Culture Club alongside its lead singer Boy George are returning to the Great New York State Fair on Tuesday, August 30. The group will be performing at the Chevy Park Stage at 8PM.

Culture Club rose to fame in the 80s with a string of music that was super popular, and even hit topped the music charts in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Here's some of the songs you may be familiar with, if you don't recognize the name.

Maybe you were present the last time they came to the New York State Fair, which was back in 2016 at Chevy Court.

Here's the current lineup for shows at the Chevy Park Stage:

And, here's the lineup for the Chevy Court Stage:

New York State Fair Butter Sculptures Through the Years Take a look at the Butter Sculptures over the years at the New York State Fair.

New York State Fair Newbie? Here's What You Should Know "More than one million people will come together experience the 18-day celebration of delicious food, eye-opening exhibits, captivating entertainment, and great fun. This year’s New York State Fair will showcase numerous animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides, and dozens of big-name entertainers... all just a short trip from wherever you live!"

If you haven't been to the Fair in Syracuse before here's some tips that some locals think you should know: