Popular 90’s Boy Band Will Take The Stage at The New York State Fair

Get ready for a bunch of screaming girls, but now, they're married and have kids at home (likely.) A very very popular 90s boy band will be hitting the stage this year at the Great New York State Fair, and it will be their first time back to the Syracuse area since 2009.

That boy band is Boyz II Men - and they will be taking over the Chevy Park Stage on August 29 at 8PM.

Fair Director Troy Waffner said, “This group has such a long list of songs that topped the music charts that fans are probably going to be able to sing along with them the entire night. This will be a great night of classic R&B harmonies and we’re pleased to be able to bring Boyz II Men back to the Fair.”

We've reached that time of year where shows will be announced left and right, allowing us to start planning a really great summer. It was announced on February 21 that Nelly would be hitting the Chevy Park stage as well, after a very successful show back in 2021 as part of the lineup.

In addition, the Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced to date include:

The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. August 25, Chevy Park stage

24KGoldn, 8 p.m. September 2, Chevy Park stage

The 2022 Fair runs from August 24 to September 5.

Are you planning to hit up the Fair this year? Who are you hoping to see hit the stage? Let us know in our station app.

I will admit, after taking a day to go last year, I hope attendance is better than what I saw when I went in 2021. It was really sad to see.

