Latest American Idol Winner Now Coming To The NYS Fair This Year

From your T.V. screen to the big stage, you can now catch this American Idol winner at the Great New York State Fair this year.

Season 20 winner, Noah Thompson, is coming to Syracuse to take part in the State Fair's Chevy Court lineup this summer. He is set to take the stage on September 4th at 2:00 PM, just before ERNEST at 6:00PM.

The Kentucky native won this past season with 16 million votes on May 22nd. He rose in popularity for his humble roots and jaw-dropping covers of hits like "Stay" (Rihanna), "Falling" (Harry Styles), and "Landslide" (Fleetwood Mac). Three months later, he's on his way to New York for this year's fair.

If you're curious as to who else you can see at the The Fair this year, here's a full list of the artists performing at Chevy Court and Chevy Park...

Chevy Court Concerts

Steven Page - 1 PM August 24 - Chevy Court stage

Jimmie Allen - 6 PM August 24 - Chevy Court stage

The Prodigals - 1 PM August 25 - Chevy Court stage

Great White - 6 PM August 25 - Chevy Court stage

Jeff Rosenstock - 1 PM, August 26 - Chevy court stage

Niko Moon - 6 PM August 26 - Chevy Court stage

The Ripcords - 1 PM August 27 - Chevy Court stage

Tesla - 6 PM August 27 - Chevy Court stage

Avalanche - 1 PM August 28 - Chevy Court stage

Bryce Vine - 6 PM August 28 - Chevy Court stage

Chubby Checker - 1 PM August 29 - Chevy Court stage

Max Weinberg - 6 PM August 29 - Chevy Court stage

Heman's Hermits - 1PM August 30 - Chevy Court stage

Big & Rich - 6 PM August 30 - Chevy Court stage

Tionesta - 1 PM August 31 - Chevy Court stage

38 Special - 6 PM August 31 - Chevy Court stage

Patti LaBelle - 1 PM September 1 - Chevy Court stage

Alex Miller - 6 PM September 1 - Chevy Court stage

Tai Verdes - 1 PM September 2 - Chevy Court stage

Gin Blossoms - 6 PM September 2 - Chevy Court stage

Syracuse Jams FunkFest - 1 PM September 3 - Chevy Court stage

Midnight Star - 8:30 PM September 3 - Chevy Court stage

Noah Thompson - 2 PM September 4 - Chevy Court stage

ERNEST - 6 PM September 4 - Chevy Court stage

The Prince Experience - 12 PM September 5 - Chevy Court stage

Night Ranger - 4 PM September 5 - Chevy Court stage

Chevy Park Concerts

PLUSH - 2PM August 24 - Chevy Park stage

Chevelle - 8 PM August 24 - Chevy Park stage

David Nail - 2PM August 25 - Chevy Park stage

The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T - 8 PM August 25 - Chevy Park stage

Claud - 2 PM August 26 - Chevy Park stage

TLC - 8 PM August 26 - Chevy Park stage

Tink Bennett and Tailor Made - 2 PM August 27 - Chevy Park stage

The Jacksons - 8 PM August 27 - Chevy Park stage

Lawrence - 2 PM August 28 - Chevy Park stage

Foreigner - 8 PM August 28 - Chevy Park stage

Infinity - 2 PM August 29 - Chevy Park stage

Boyz II Men - 8 PM August 29 - Chevy Park stage

Boy George & Culture Club - 8 PM August 30 - Chevy Park stage

Nelly - 8 PM August 31 - Chevy Park stage

Riley Green - 8 PM September 1 - Chevy Park stage

Lizzy McAlpine - 2 PM September 2 - Chevy Park stage

24KGoldn - 8 PM September 2 - Chevy Park stage

COIN - 2 PM September 3 - Chevy Park stage

Dropkick Murphys - 8 PM September 3 - Chevy Park stage

City Girls - 8 PM September 4 - Chevy Park stage

Resurrection, A Journey Tribute - 1 PM September 5 - Chevy Park stage

Dire Straits Legacy - 6 PM September 5 - Chevy Park stage

