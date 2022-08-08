Early 2000s Country Star Taking Stage At The New York State Fair This Year

Another country artist is coming to the fair this year and it's going to be a concert you wont want to miss.

The Great New York State Fair is proud to welcome Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist David Nail to the Chevy Park Stage on Thursday, August 25th at 2pm. The last time he came to the fair was when he played at Chevy Court in 2011.

David Nail grew to country music fame in the early 2000s. During that time he came out with memorable songs like "Let It Rain", "Whatever She's Got", and "Good at Tonight."

David joins the long list of other country artists already scheduled in for both Chevy Court and Chevy Park. Here's a list of all the artists locked in for this years fair so far...

Chevy Court Concerts

Steven Page, 1 PM August 24, Chevy Court stage

Jimmie Allen, 6 PM August 24, Chevy Court stage

Great White, 6 PM August 25, Chevy Court stage

Jeff Rosenstock, 1 PM, August 26, Chevy court stage

Niko Moon, 6 PM August 26, Chevy Court stage

Tesla, 6 PM August 27, Chevy Court stage

Big & Rich, 6 PM August 30, Chevy Court stage

38 Special, 6 PM August 31, Chevy Court stage

Alex Miller, 6 PM September 1, Chevy Court stage

Tai Verges, 1 PM September 2, Chevy Court stage

Gin Blossoms, 6 PM September 2, Chevy Court stage

ERNEST, 6 PM September 4, Chevy Court stage

Night Ranger, 4 PM September 5, Chevy Court stage

Chevy Park Concerts

PLUSH, 2PM August 24, Chevy Park stage

Chevelle, 8 PM August 24, Chevy Park stage

David Nail, 2PM August 25, Chevy Park stage

The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 PM August 25, Chevy Park stage

TLC, 8 PM August 26, Chevy Park stage

Foreigner, 8 PM August 28, Chevy Park stage

Boyz II Men, 8 PM August 29, Chevy Park stage

Boy George & Culture Club, 8 PM August 30, Chevy Park stage

Nelly, 8 PM August 31, Chevy Park stage

Riley Green, 8 PM September 1, Chevy Park stage

Lizzy McAlpine, 2 PM September 2, Chevy Park stage

24KGoldn, 8 PM September 2, Chevy Park stage

COIN, 2 PM September 3, Chevy Park stage

Dropkick Murphys, 8 PM September 3, Chevy Park stage

City Girls, 8 PM September 4, Chevy Park stage

Resurrection - A Journey Tribute, 1 PM September 5, Chevy Park stage

Dire Straits Legacy, 6 PM September 5, Chevy Park stage

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.

The New York State Fair runs from August 24 to September 5, 2022. Get all the details including how to become a vendor at NYSFair.ny.gov.

