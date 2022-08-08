Early 2000s Country Star Taking Stage At The New York State Fair This Year
Another country artist is coming to the fair this year and it's going to be a concert you wont want to miss.
The Great New York State Fair is proud to welcome Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist David Nail to the Chevy Park Stage on Thursday, August 25th at 2pm. The last time he came to the fair was when he played at Chevy Court in 2011.
David Nail grew to country music fame in the early 2000s. During that time he came out with memorable songs like "Let It Rain", "Whatever She's Got", and "Good at Tonight."
David joins the long list of other country artists already scheduled in for both Chevy Court and Chevy Park. Here's a list of all the artists locked in for this years fair so far...
Chevy Court Concerts
Steven Page, 1 PM August 24, Chevy Court stage
Jimmie Allen, 6 PM August 24, Chevy Court stage
Great White, 6 PM August 25, Chevy Court stage
Jeff Rosenstock, 1 PM, August 26, Chevy court stage
Niko Moon, 6 PM August 26, Chevy Court stage
Tesla, 6 PM August 27, Chevy Court stage
Big & Rich, 6 PM August 30, Chevy Court stage
38 Special, 6 PM August 31, Chevy Court stage
Alex Miller, 6 PM September 1, Chevy Court stage
Tai Verges, 1 PM September 2, Chevy Court stage
Gin Blossoms, 6 PM September 2, Chevy Court stage
ERNEST, 6 PM September 4, Chevy Court stage
Night Ranger, 4 PM September 5, Chevy Court stage
Chevy Park Concerts
PLUSH, 2PM August 24, Chevy Park stage
Chevelle, 8 PM August 24, Chevy Park stage
David Nail, 2PM August 25, Chevy Park stage
The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 PM August 25, Chevy Park stage
TLC, 8 PM August 26, Chevy Park stage
Foreigner, 8 PM August 28, Chevy Park stage
Boyz II Men, 8 PM August 29, Chevy Park stage
Boy George & Culture Club, 8 PM August 30, Chevy Park stage
Nelly, 8 PM August 31, Chevy Park stage
Riley Green, 8 PM September 1, Chevy Park stage
Lizzy McAlpine, 2 PM September 2, Chevy Park stage
24KGoldn, 8 PM September 2, Chevy Park stage
COIN, 2 PM September 3, Chevy Park stage
Dropkick Murphys, 8 PM September 3, Chevy Park stage
City Girls, 8 PM September 4, Chevy Park stage
Resurrection - A Journey Tribute, 1 PM September 5, Chevy Park stage
Dire Straits Legacy, 6 PM September 5, Chevy Park stage
All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.
The New York State Fair runs from August 24 to September 5, 2022. Get all the details including how to become a vendor at NYSFair.ny.gov.