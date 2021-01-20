Another New Hartford Store is Closing Its Doors Due to COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed its next victim, a New Hartford chain store that's shuttering here and around the nation.

Christopher & Banks, a clothing store which caters to women over 40, has filed for bankruptcy and has announced that all of its brick and mortar stores nationwide are in the process of closing. C&B has 19 stores in New York including one located in The Orchard in New Hartford, as well as a store inside Destiny USA in Syracuse.

All brick and mortar stores are closing and liquidation sales are already underway, according to sources. On Thursday, the store announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal bankruptcy court in New Jersey.

Storewide inventory clearance sales are underway with discounts of 40% to 60% at all of their stores. There are also discounts available online. Store officials announced last week that they are looking for a buyer for its online business and real;ated assets, according to USA Today.

To our valued customers,⁠ We announced in December that we had concerns about our ability to continue as a business given the impact of COVID-19. Our entire company has put forth a herculean effort to fight through this. However, a once in a 100-year pandemic proved to be an impossible event to overcome. As such, unfortunately, the company is experiencing liquidity constraints, and as a result, we must immediately start winding down our operations.⁠ As you may have already heard in media reports, Christopher & Banks is closing all brick and mortar locations. This decision wasn’t made lightly, but is the best course of action given the circumstance. Our website remains open and is available to you 24 hours a day.⁠⁠ As all of our stores wind down, our team members will continue to deliver the same amazing value and experience to our guests. We invite you to take advantage of even deeper discounts in-store on the items you love, while the merchandise selection is best! Check your email for the latest discounts and store updates.⁠ In addition, we have changes to our customer program, which can be found at: http://ow.ly/cPTB50D9S39 On behalf of the Christopher & Banks family, we would like to express our deepest gratitude for your valued business over so many years. The past 65 years of operation simply wouldn’t have been possible without you.⁠ -Facebook

There's no word on when the New Hartford store will actually close its doors.