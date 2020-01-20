Another Overdose Spike Alert Issued In Oneida County

The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued another Overdose Spike Alert.

According to the county's Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program there have been four non-fatal overdoses from heroin since Friday.

Officials say, in each of the cases multiple doses of Narcan were administered.

County Executive Anthony Picente says, "When we see a number of overdoses requiring multiple doses of Narcan, we need to put the community on alert because it may be an indicator of the presence of fentanyl or some other potentially lethal toxin."

So far in 2020 there have been 16 total overdose reports and no fatalities.