Another Triple Digit COVID Day for Oneida County

After a record 214 cases reported on Tuesday, the number of new coronavirus cases was lower on Wednesday in Oneida County - but is still the second highest single-day case total to date.

County health officials reported 132 new COVID positive cases, and said two previously reported local cases were removed from the tally after further investigation. The county also set new records for the number hospitalized county residents, and set new a high for active cases.

The total number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is 61. Fifty-two are in-county, at either MVHS facilities or Rome Memorial, and nine more outside the county. Of those, 16 are said to be nursing home residents, among the most vulnerable to COVID-19's wrath.

Meanwhile, the number of active, known cases in Oneida County is near 1,200. As of Wednesday afternoon, health officials said it was 1,194.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said earlier this week that the county would not be reporting COVID number on Thanksgiving Day.

In Herkimer County, health officials reported ten new cases Wednesday.

The county now says there are eight county residents hospitalized with the virus - up from six on Tuesday.

The active case total has grown to 165.

