Friday Night Bomb Threat at Rome, NY Walmart Under Investigation
A bomb threat called in to a Central New York retail store remains under investigation this morning.
Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) were called to the Walmart located at 5815 Rome Taberg Road in Rome, New York at approximately 10:20pm on Friday, August 19, 2022 after an employee at the store received a threatening call.
The caller, whose voice was reported to be that of a male, allegedly stated that there was a bomb in the store. A deputy from the OCSO was in the store at the time, investigating an unrelated incident. The store employee who had received the call notified the deputy who was there.
The store was immediately evacuated. According to a written release from the OCSO explosion detection K9 units from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Utica Police Department, and the New York State Police searched the store.
No explosives were found. The store was reopened at approximately 2:00am on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no arrest has been made in the case. However, if that changes, regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]