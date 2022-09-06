A regrettable start to the school year for one Central New York district as the morning began with an evacuation of the school because of a bomb threat. Authorities have since said there was not real threat to the building or students, and have made an arrest in the case.

At about 9:15 a.m. this morning, the first day back to school after the summer break, a bomb threat was called-in to Camden High School, according to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol.

There was a Special Patrol Officer already on scene at the school when the threat was called-in, and the officer and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were immediately notified of the threat by administration officials at Camden, law enforcement officials said.

The entire building was cleared and it was determined the building was safe, deputies said. It was also later determined the threat was not credible. Deputies say they have identified a juvenile whom they believe is responsible. The individual was arrested and the case has been referred to Oneida County Family Court, officials said.

Because of their juvenile status, the name and other identifying information about the person believed to be responsible is not being released, according to the Sheriff's Office.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

