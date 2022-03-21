Anyone Missing an Ice Fishing Shanty? There’s One in CNY Sinking Away

Is anyone missing an ice fishing shanty? There's one in Central New York that's sinking away.

Sue Bronson noticed the sinking shanty while looking for eagles to photograph over the weekend. "I was driving around Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs and it caught my eye."

The shanty has fallen through the thin ice on the South end of Canadarago Lake on the East side. "There's still ice on it but it's definitely getting thin," said Bronson, who is concerned it'll end up on the bottom of the lake and cause havoc to boaters or fishermen.

Credit - Sue Bronson Credit - Sue Bronson loading...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) requires all shanties to be removed from all waters by March 15 to avoid this very thing from happening.

Shanties that fall partially through the ice may be difficult to remove and also create hazards for snowmobiles and other motorized vehicles on the ice. Shanties that remain after the ice has melted away (ice out) also present navigation hazards for boats.

Whoever forgot to remove their ice fishing shanty from Canadarago Lake by the March 15 deadline will now be faced with an even bigger problem - getting it before it sinks to the bottom and possible fines. Although it'll be more costly to remove it than the $100 maximum fine.

New Fishing Regulations

The DEC announced new freshwater fishing regulations in New York that take effect on April 1, 2022.

"Amendments to freshwater fishing regulations provide greater consistency and significantly reduce special regulations while still maintaining protective measures to sustain the health of the State's fisheries," Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

The season will now be open year-round for rainbow, brown trout, and splake in lakes and ponds. There is a five-fish daily limit, any size, with a "no more than two longer than 12 inches" harvest rule

Statewide Atlantic salmon regulations will now allow for a year-round open season

Ice fishing is permitted on all waters in New York unless specifically prohibited with the exception of Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington counties where previous rules remain

A five-fish daily walleye limit in Oneida Lake

New regulation to limit the growth of the walleye population in Skaneateles Lake. No daily possession limit; 12-inch minimum size limit, open year-round

The statewide sunfish daily harvest limit has been reduced from 50 to 25 fish

The statewide minimum size limit for crappie has been increased from nine inches to 10 inches

New Season Opening Dates

May 1 - Walleye, Northern Pike, Pickerel and Tiger Muskellunge

June 1 - Muskellunge. The DEC will allow for the fishing of muskellunge beginning the last Saturday in May to accommodate previously planned fishing trips

June 15 - Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass

A complete list of fishing regulation changes is available on the DEC website.

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks