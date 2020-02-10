Apply Now for the Heart Healthy BetterU Challenge from the American Heart Association

If 2020 is the year you committed to get in shape, the American Heart Association wants to help with the BetterU Challenge.

Getting in shape, and getting healthier is not always easy. There's a lot to learn: fitness, nutrition, and even where to look for the healthiest foods in your favorite grocery stores. The American Heart Association, as part of National Go Red Month, is kicking off their brand new BetterU Challenge - and they're looking for you.

The AHA wants applications from women that have a desire to change their lifestyle in order to improve their body and mind to live a healthier life. They'll select 12 women to participate in the BetterU Challenge and recognize them at the Mohawk Valley Go Red for Women Luncheon Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

The 12 women selected will participate in a 10-week heart health program. Participants will work with various community partners to learn to be well from the inside out. The program will include a 10-week membership to a local gym, a nutrition workshop by Hannaford, health screenings, weekly workouts, pampering experience and complimentary day of event beauty treatment.

If you'd like to apply, just print out the application, fill it out and return it to the American Heart Association by February 18, 2020.